Khursheed Shah condoles with Director admin FUUAST over death of his brother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday visited the residence of Director Administration of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Abdul Haq Campus Bashir Ahmed Bhugio and condoled with him over the death of his younger brother Saghir Ahmed Bhugio.

The minister condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Director Administration Bashir Baghio thanked senior leader of Pakistan People's Party Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah for visiting his residence in this hour of sorrow.