UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Exchanges Eid Greetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Khursheed Shah exchanges Eid greetings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, spent Eid days at his home town Sukkur, where he spent busy days and met with people from different walks of life at the Mayor's House.

He also received Eid greetings from the people.

Those who congratulated the minister and presented greetings included the provincial minister for local government, Syed Nasir Shah, MNA Islamuddin Sheikh, Ex-Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, former Senator, Dr Abdul Qayoom Sooomro, politicians and elected local representatives including former Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, Abid Gul Mahar, Dr Arshad Mughul and other notables.

Related Topics

Water Arslan Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Nasir From Government

Recent Stories

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

3 hours ago
 Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan ..

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia&#039;s Kepulauan Batu

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.