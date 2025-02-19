Open Menu

Khursheed Shah Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Nawab Yousuf Talpur's Passing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Khursheed Shah expresses deep sorrow over Nawab Yousuf Talpur's passing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Central leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday had expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior politician and MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur. Shah described Talpur was elected to the National Assembly six times from Umerkot, earning the trust of the people.

In his condolence message, he said that Talpur was a vocal advocate for Sindh's rights, particularly regarding the province's water share, and provincial autonomy.

As a member of the National Assembly, he effectively raised his voice on these issues, earning him recognition as a champion of people's rights.

Shah extended his condolences to Talpur's son, Timur Talpur, a member of the Provincial Assembly, and the entire Talpur family. He acknowledged that Talpur's passing is a significant loss for the Pakistan People's Party, which has been deprived of a senior politician.

Shah prayed for Talpur's soul to rest in peace and for his family to be granted patience and solace during this difficult time.

