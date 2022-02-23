UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Rehman Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Khursheed Shah expresses grief over demise of Rehman Malik

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah expressed grief over the death of Rehman Malik.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday , Shah said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik.

May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family, he added.

A huge loss indeed. May Allah rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family, said Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

MPA Syed Furrukh Shah also expressed grief over the death of Rehman Malik.

