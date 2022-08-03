Khursheed Shah expresses grief over martyrdom of six army officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials, including Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali, in a helicopter crash.

In a condolence message issued here on Wednesday, he prayed for the departed souls' higher ranks in Jannah.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.