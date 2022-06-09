Khursheed Shah expresses sorrow over demise of Dr Amir Liaquat

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

In a condolence message issued here, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.