UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Khursheed Shah expresses sorrow over demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

In his condolence message, he said that the political, parliamentary and social services of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro would always be remembered.

Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah prayed that may Allah Almighty bless his soul and gave fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan People Party Water May Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

20 minutes ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

20 minutes ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

20 minutes ago
 Murray into Stuttgart final after new Kyrgios melt ..

Murray into Stuttgart final after new Kyrgios meltdown

20 minutes ago
 Saracens crush Harlequins to reach Premiership fin ..

Saracens crush Harlequins to reach Premiership final

22 minutes ago
 Vermeulen omitted as world champions South Africa ..

Vermeulen omitted as world champions South Africa name squad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.