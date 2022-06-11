Khursheed Shah expresses sorrow over demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

In his condolence message, he said that the political, parliamentary and social services of Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro would always be remembered.

Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah prayed that may Allah Almighty bless his soul and gave fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.