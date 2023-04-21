UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Felicitates Eid-ul- Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Khursheed Shah felicitates Eid-ul- Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday congratulated the countrymen on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said this in his message to people on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that "I extend my heartiest felicitations to the people of Sindh and Pakistan, Muslim world, and overseas Pakistanis." "We shall thank Allah Almighty for blessing us with an opportunity to fast in this holy month of Ramazan," he added.

Shah said, "Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward bestowed by Allah Almighty on the Muslims for fasting during the holy month of Ramazan.

" "Muslims fast to win the favour of Allah and expressed their gratitude and happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr for the successful fulfillment of this religious duty. Eid-ul-Fitr is a manifestation of the sublime values of islam, which foster piety, selflessness, sacrifice, brotherhood and empathy among Muslims. On this day, the Muslims reiterate their pledge to strengthen their relationship of brotherhood, love, and tolerance by setting aside their internal differences," the minister added.

He said, "Eid enjoins teaches upon us to remember the less privileged, destitute, and poor segments of society and share our joys with them."

