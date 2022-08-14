Khursheed Shah felicitates nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday felicitated the nation on the 75th Independence Day, saying Pakistan was made for peace, love and brotherhood.

"On Independence Day, we pay tribute to our martyrs," he said in a message issued by his office.

He said those who sow seeds of hatred will never be succeed in their nefarious designs.