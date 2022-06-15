UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah For Active Participation Of Lawmakers In NA's Budget Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Khursheed Shah for active participation of lawmakers in NA's budget session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Wednesday called upon members of the treasury benches in the National Assembly to ensure their presence during the ongoing budget session.

The members were called upon to make the next fiscal plan more effective for tackling the confronted economic challenges and lessen sufferings of the common man.

As the House proceedings started, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf gave the floor the minister, who expressed serious concerns over the least presence of the lawmakers especially of the treasury benches.

He urged the speaker for ensuring maximum presence of the members of the National Assembly and the Federal cabinet for a thorough debate in the budget.

"This House is supreme and we have sacrificed our lives for democracy and the supremacy of the Parliament. Elected members come to this august forum from the grassroots after getting public mandate to resolve their issues," the minister said stressing that all the members should take the matter as a paramount importance to give their input for better policy formulations.

Syed Khursheed Shah said the government had presented a balanced budget despite the severe financial constraints, adding that special measures were introduced for agriculture sector as about 81 per cent of the national economy was related with agriculture sector.

Later, the speaker suspended the House proceedings for half an hour so that maximum parliamentarians could reach by that time.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Water Parliament Democracy Budget Agriculture Man August All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

36 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

38 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

2 hours ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.