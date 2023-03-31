UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah For Allocating 15% Of GDP To Build New Water Reservoirs

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Khursheed Shah for allocating 15% of GDP to build new water reservoirs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday suggested National Assembly (NA) for allocating 15 percent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the construction of water reservoirs.

Responding to a 'Calling Attention notice in the National Assembly regarding a notice issued by India to Pakistan for modifications in the Indus-Wasters Treaty 1960' he said: "I suggest the NA shall pass a resolution demanding allocation of 15 per cent of GDP for the construction of water reservoirs as survival of the nation links with the construction of new water reservoirs.

" Khurseed Shah warned, " The country will suffer if the construction of water reservoirs was not given priority and due attention." He said rapid population growth demanded the construction of more water reservoirs to meet the water requirement for drinking and agriculture purposes.

The minister said the country's water storage capacity would improve with the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

He regretted that the main reason behind poverty in the country was the non-utilization of natural resources appropriately, stressing the need for tapping their (resources) full potential by taking corrective measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly Water Agriculture Khursheed Ahmed

Recent Stories

e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

17 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

58 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

1 hour ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

2 hours ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.