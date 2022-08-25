Khursheed Shah For Speed Up Rescue, Relief Operations
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resource, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday directed the district administration to speed-up rescue and relief operations in Sukkur, which was currently in the grip of fresh spell of torrential rains.
In a statement, he also directed the district administration to ensure all possible measures for protection of lives and property.