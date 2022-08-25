UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Khursheed Shah for speed up rescue, relief operations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resource, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday directed the district administration to speed-up rescue and relief operations in Sukkur, which was currently in the grip of fresh spell of torrential rains.

In a statement, he also directed the district administration to ensure all possible measures for protection of lives and property.

