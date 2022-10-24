UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Greets Hindu Community On Diwali

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Khursheed Shah greets Hindu community on Diwali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday congratulated the Hindu community on the eve of Diwali celebration.

He said that all the religious communities living in Sindh enjoyed equal rights and reiterated his stance to safeguard their rights. He said that every community living in the province whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Parsi belonged to him and he belongs to them.

According to a statement issued here, conveying his warm greetings to the huge gathering of Hindu community he underlined the need for forging further unity among all the communities.

He said it was their duty to protect the rights of all communities and stand with them against any oppression.

Nasir Shah said it was the lesson taught by islam and by all the religions of the world. He also lauded the role played by the Hindu community in the development of the country and said they played significant role in the realms of education, judiciary, health and sports and produced notable personalities.

