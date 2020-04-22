Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in asset beyond known source of income case

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in asset beyond known source of income case.

The special bench of the SHC also rejected the bail plea of Khursheed shah's son Farukh Ahmed Shah.

Other accused in the reference including Khursheed Shah's two wives and 12 other people had been granted bail.

Khursheed Shah was arrested last year in September during a raid conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and police at his Islamabad residence.