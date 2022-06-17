UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Hopes Current Rain Spell To Increase Water Level In Dams, Rivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Khursheed Shah hopes current rain spell to increase water level in dams, rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday expressed the hope that the current rain spell would increase the water level in the country's dams and rivers and said concerted efforts would be made to ensure water supply to the tail-end of the Sindh province.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said, the provincial minister for irrigation would also be approached to solve the issue of provision of water to farmers of the Sindh province.

"I assure the farmers of Sindh, their issue of water will be solved on priority," he added.

He admitted that the water shortage was a serious issue, and the government had its complete realization as it accordingly allocated sufficient funds in the current Public Sector Development Funds (PSDF) for construction of water reservoirs.

He said the water situation had improved to some extent in Tarbela dam due to last night's rains and hoped that the water would reach the desired level soon in the reservoirs.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Shortage Syed Khursheed Shah Water Dam Punjab Skills Development Fund Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

6 minutes ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

21 minutes ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

1 hour ago
 vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

Vivo X-League Share Their Inspiring Stories

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.