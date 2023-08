Khursheed Shah hopes elections to be held on time , PPP to stand if it delays

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Syed Khurshid Shah Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan Muslim League-N will take the country in the right direction and elections would take place on time in accordance with the constitution as PPP will stand if polls will be delayed.

"Election should be held under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"PPP truly believes in timely and transparent elections which would be better for the country and its stability," he added.

Replying to a question about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker setup, he explained that it was important to follow the Constitution, adding, almost all parties are included in the committee.

They have finalized five Names at a committee level, not the leadership level," he added.

He said that the PM candidate should be Independent, adding, a candidate should not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party.

He also appreciated PM Shahbaz Sharif and the way he took all his allied parties along, adding, he also hoped that now it's all responsibility of PML-N to take wise decisions for the caretaker of set up and timely elections for the smooth system of state affairs.