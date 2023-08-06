Open Menu

Khursheed Shah Hopes Elections To Be Held On Time , PPP To Stand If It Delays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Khursheed Shah hopes elections to be held on time , PPP to stand if it delays

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Syed Khurshid Shah Sunday expressed hope that Pakistan Muslim League-N will take the country in the right direction and elections would take place on time in accordance with the constitution as PPP will stand if polls will be delayed.

"Election should be held under the code of conduct as economic stability hinges on political stability", he said while talking to a private news channel.

"PPP truly believes in timely and transparent elections which would be better for the country and its stability," he added.

Replying to a question about the progress in the appointment of the caretaker setup, he explained that it was important to follow the Constitution, adding, almost all parties are included in the committee.

They have finalized five Names at a committee level, not the leadership level," he added.

He said that the PM candidate should be Independent, adding, a candidate should not be an active member of any party nor be a major leader of any party.

He also appreciated PM Shahbaz Sharif and the way he took all his allied parties along, adding, he also hoped that now it's all responsibility of PML-N to take wise decisions for the caretaker of set up and timely elections for the smooth system of state affairs.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Sunday Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

15 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

16 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

16 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

16 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan