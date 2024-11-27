Open Menu

Khursheed Shah Inaugurates Fashion Design Studios & Distributes Scholarship Cheques

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah inaugurated the state-of-the-art Fashion Design Studios, marking a significant milestone in the Aror University of Arts, Fashion and Design Sukkur, said a release on Wednesday.

Addressing the event MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praising university's efforts in promoting education and creativity in the region. He emphasized the importance of such institutions in empowering the youth of Sindh and beyond.

The Vice Chancellor of Aror University, Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, in his address focused on the importance of such initiatives for the community, fostering talent and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly in the field of Fashion Design & Arts.

The Distribution of Scholarship Cheques and Research Awards took place, recognizing outstanding students and faculty for their academic achievements and contributions. This gesture further reinforces Aror University’s mission to support and motivate its students, helping them reach new heights.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the MNA as a gesture of respect for his unwavering support in uplifting Aror University to the status of a state-of-the-art institution.

The event wrapped up with a delightful dinner accompanied by live music, providing guests with an opportunity to celebrate the occasion and network in an informal setting.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Music Education Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Event

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

2 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

2 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

14 hours ago
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

14 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

14 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

14 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

14 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan