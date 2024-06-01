Khursheed Shah lays foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Sukkur Industrial Enclave, a project the Sindh government spread over 400 acres of land under a public-private partnership to promote industrial development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company, Abdul Azim Aqili briefed MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah about the project at the project site.

On the occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the Sukkur Industrial Enclave is a Sindh Government venture, conceived and designed to increase and improve the exports of the country. Its main objectives are accelerating the pace of industrialisation in the country and enhancing the volume of exports by creating an enabling environment for investors to initiate ambitious export-oriented projects in the Zones which would, as a corollary, create job opportunities, bring in new technology and attract foreign investment, he added.

On the occasion board Director SSMC Qasim Naveed Qamar, Chief Technical Officer, Farid Ahmad Sheikh, Former President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce Aamir Ghori, Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr MB Raja. Dharejo, Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Project Manager Naeem Sheikh, Marketing Head Hammad Shams and officers and employees of the company were also present on the occasion.

A detailed briefing on the importance of industrialization and investment in the Sukkur Industrial Enclave was given by senior officials of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company at IBA University Sukkur.