Khursheed Shah Presented Before Accountability Court In Corruption Reference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:57 PM

Khursheed Shah presented before accountability court in Corruption reference

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday has been produced before Sukkur's accountability court in corruption case

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday has been produced before Sukkur's accountability court in corruption case.According to details, Shah's wives, sons and nephews also attended the hearing of the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against 18 accused.Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended decision to release Khursheed Shah on bail in assets beyond income case till next hearing.A special bench comprising Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio conducted proceedings on the matter and postponed the bail of ex-opposition leader in National Assembly.On December 12, accountability court had granted bail to Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond mean case.On Decmber 10, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had decided to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the case against Shah.

The anti-graft watchdog had written a letter to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) and Securities and Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) chairman in this regard.On Sept 18, the NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB.

In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.

