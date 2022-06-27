UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Ready For Re-polling At Constituency In Question

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Khursheed Shah ready for re-polling at constituency in question

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for re-polling at the constituency in question

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for re-polling at the constituency in question.

Challenging those parties pointing fingers at the PPP's triumph victory in the local body elections in Sindh, he said they should just name the seats which had been rigged; they would get re-polling on them.

Khursheed Shah said, "Put your finger at the constituency of Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah, we are ready for re-polling." He asked the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to decide the punishment themselves if the same result came out in the re-polling.

He said the political parties should be bold enough to openly accept the elections results.

"Unfortunately, the PTI has created an atmosphere that if it wins, it will be fine, otherwise it was rigged," he added.

Khursheed Shah said the decision of the people of Sindh could not be changed by not accepting the election results. In the recent local body elections in Sindh, not a single seat had been rigged, he claimed.

He said the PPP believed in public decision, not in rigging adding it was the only party that had always raised the awareness of people's rule. MQM's allegation of rigging was beyond comprehension.

Khursheed Shah asked the MQM to pin point any of the three divisions of Sindh, the PPP was ready to hold re-elections for their satisfaction.

He said if MQM did not do so, it would have to apologize to the people and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

