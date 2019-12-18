UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khursheed Shah Released From NAB Detention

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention

People's Party's leader Syed Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention on Wednesday after accountability court granted him bail yesterday in assets beyond means reference

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) People's Party's leader Syed Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention on Wednesday after accountability court granted him bail yesterday in assets beyond means reference.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has challenged the decision of his release in Sindh High Court.Shah could not be released yesterday as his release orders were not issued due to end of the working hours of court.

As the accountability court judge Ameer Ali Mahesar went on leave today, Khursheed Shah reached the District and Sessions Judge Sukkur's court in an ambulance to submit surety bond of a bail amount of Rs five million.

The court issued release order of Shah after he deposited the surety bond.It is to be mentioned here that the PPP leader has been admitted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur due to heart ailment.Khursheed Shah talking to media here said that he had cooperated in the NAB inquiry and will continue to do so in future.

He said he will fight his case with legal means.Moreover, the NAB has challenged release of Khursheed Shah on bail by the accountability court Sukkur in assets case in the Sindh High Court.The bureau in its petition termed the decision of the court as unlawful and pleaded the high court to declare the decision as void.

The accountability court yesterday granted bail to Shah after NAB failed to file reference against him after a detention period of 90 days.The accountability bureau had pleaded to the court for extension of judicial remand for 15 days but the court while denying its plea granted bail to the PPP leader.Ends OnlineTR/NH============PPP leader expressed concern over PM Malaysia visit cancellationIslamabad, Dec 18 (Online): PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah has expressed concern over the cancellation of Prime Minister visit to Malaysia for the Kuala Lumpur summit.

She stated that alarming matter would be brought in the parliament.In a press statement, she stated that decision is totally unacceptable as this was taken without any consultation.It was worth mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled Kuala Lumpur Summit.Local media has reported that the decision was forced by Saudi Arabia, which is exercising the greater influence it enjoys over Khan due to the hefty loans it has granted his government, as the Gulf kingdom believes the Summit would diminish its role among the Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Syed Khursheed Shah Parliament Visit Kuala Lumpur Sukkur Saudi Arabia Malaysia Muslim Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Growth of Russia's GDP in Nov Slowed Down to 1.6% ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, France Confirm Readiness to Boost Bilatera ..

2 minutes ago

Parties to Yemen Conflict to Meet Aboard UN Ship T ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Panel Backs Bill to Sanction Russia's So ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Adopts Resolution Supporting I ..

2 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.