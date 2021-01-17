Khursheed Shah replaces Raza Rabbani as his lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has replaced party member Senator Raza Rabbani as his lawyer and hired senior Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan as his counsel in post-arrest bail plea filed by him the Supreme Court.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested and filed assets beyond means case against him.

The accountability court in Sukkur on December 29 indicted Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 other co-accused in an assets beyond corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion.