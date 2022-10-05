Khursheed Shah reviews progress on K-IV Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday visited Project Office of Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV Project, and reviewed progress on the project.

The minister was accompanied by Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that K-IV was an important project to help address the issue of water shortage in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi. Therefore, the Federal government is keen to complete this project in the shortest possible time, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by the project management, he said that the Ministry of Water Resources would fully support WAPDA for completion of the project.

Earlier, the Project Director made a detailed presentation to the minister about the progress on K-IV Project.

He was briefed that the project was being executed through eight different contracts. Phase-I of K-IV Project is scheduled for completion in March 2024. Prompt release of funds is essential for completion of the project as per the schedule, the minister was told.

K-IV Project envisages supply of 650 million gallon water per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. WAPDA has been entrusted by the federal government to construct Phase-I of the project, which will provide 260 MGD water to Karachi.