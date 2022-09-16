Khursheed Shah reviews relief goods in floods' camps

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday said the government was distributing relief goods among the flood-affected people with the help of the Pak Army.

Talking to the media, after reviewing relief work being carried out in relief camps of Sukkur, Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were monitoring the relief work in an effective way.

He said that major part of relief work was being done by the provincial governments.

Minister said that govern­ment was busy in providing the maximum relief to the flood victims.