Khursheed Shah Seeks Chair's Ruling To Ensure Implementation Of Special Committee On Affected Employees' Recommendations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Friday sought the Chair's ruling to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the National Assembly Special Committee on Affected Employees.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said that a committee was set up in light of the resolution passed by this august House to provide relief to the sacked employees under the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhail. However, he regretted that 80 percent of its recommendations were not yet implemented.

He went on to say that Parliament was a supreme body and no one was above this august forum. However, he said that despite of the orders of the committee, the secretaries were creating hurdles in the implementation of its directives.

Khursheed Shah urged the Chair to give a ruling and take strict action against those who were not giving due respect to the Parliament.

In response to the point raised by Khursheed Shah, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who was chairing the National Assembly session, in his ruling, directed all public sector departments to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected employees, instantly.

He warned that the Parliament would take strict action if orders of the Committee on the Affected Employees were not implemented.

