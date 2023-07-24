Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday urged the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani to summon all secretaries of ministries in the privilege committee tomorrow and inquired from them about the compliance into the recommendations given by the Special Committee on Affected Employees headed by Abdul Qadir Mandokhel

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the House has constituted a committee to provide relief to the sacked employees under the Chairmanship of Abdul Qadir Mandokhel.

The results and the progress of the committee should be shared with the house, he said.

He said compliance reports should also be sought from the secretaries of the various ministries and departments. He urged the chair to take notice of it.

The Deputy Speaker said the committee did a marvelous job. However, some complaints were received that some departments have not provided compliance reports. Action would be taken against such departments who failed to provide compliance to the committee, he added.

