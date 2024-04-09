Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Central leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday congratulated the countrymen on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message to people on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said “I extend my heartiest felicitations to the people of Sindh and Pakistan, the Muslim world, and overseas Pakistanis.” “We shall thank Allah Almighty for blessing us with an opportunity to fast in this holy month of Ramazan,” he added.

Khursheed said enjoins teaches upon us to remember the less privileged, destitute, and poor segments of society and share our joys with them.

Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also congratulated all Muslims on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, adding that Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward bestowed by Allah Almighty on Muslims for fasting during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that Muslims fast to win the favour of Allah and expressed their gratitude and happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr for the successful fulfilment of this religious duty.

He said the Eid-ul-Fitr is a manifestation of the sublime values of islam, which foster piety, selflessness, sacrifice, brotherhood and empathy among Muslims. On this day, the Muslims reiterate their pledge to strengthen their relationship of brotherhood, love, and tolerance by setting aside their internal differences,” Shafqat added.