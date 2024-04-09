Open Menu

Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah Felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Central leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Tuesday congratulated the countrymen on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message to people on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said “I extend my heartiest felicitations to the people of Sindh and Pakistan, the Muslim world, and overseas Pakistanis.” “We shall thank Allah Almighty for blessing us with an opportunity to fast in this holy month of Ramazan,” he added.

Khursheed said enjoins teaches upon us to remember the less privileged, destitute, and poor segments of society and share our joys with them.

Prominent Politician Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah also congratulated all Muslims on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, adding that Eid-ul-Fitr is a reward bestowed by Allah Almighty on Muslims for fasting during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that Muslims fast to win the favour of Allah and expressed their gratitude and happiness on Eid-ul-Fitr for the successful fulfilment of this religious duty.

He said the Eid-ul-Fitr is a manifestation of the sublime values of islam, which foster piety, selflessness, sacrifice, brotherhood and empathy among Muslims. On this day, the Muslims reiterate their pledge to strengthen their relationship of brotherhood, love, and tolerance by setting aside their internal differences,” Shafqat added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly World Poor Khursheed Ahmed National University Muslim All Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

10 minutes ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

12 minutes ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

2 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

4 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

5 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

17 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

17 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

18 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan