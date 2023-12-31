Khursheed Shah stresses for level playing field in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday expressed a firm stance on a level playing field for all political parties, emphasizing the importance of transparent elections.

Talking to a private news channel, Khursheed Shah asserted that achieving transparent elections was contingent upon establishing equitable conditions for all parties.

He highlighted that, historically, alliances have been formed against the PPP, but the party's manifesto remains dedicated to public welfare and progress.

Underscoring the PPP's commitment to collaboration with all political entities in the national interest, Shah emphasized the crucial role of such alliances in preserving democracy.

Responding question about Bilawal Bhutto's decision to contest elections from Lahore, Shah confidently stated that the people stand with the PPP.

He anticipated that the upcoming elections would unequivocally demonstrate Bilawal's popularity across Pakistan, transcending provincial boundaries.