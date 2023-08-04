Open Menu

Khursheed Shah To Distribute Laptops Among IBA Students

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Khursheed Shah to distribute laptops among IBA students

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will distribute the laptops to the selected students of Sukkur IBA University on Monday under Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme.

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mir Muhammad Shah being present at the ceremony will add significance and honor to the occasion, , said a press release issued here on Friday.

This scheme aims to empower the youth with access to technology, enabling them to enhance their educational pursuits and skills.

