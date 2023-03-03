Khursheed Shah to inaugurate Flower Show at Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will inaugurate the flower show titled "An Evening with Flowers", at Sukkur IBA University on Saturday, 4th March.

In the annual Flower Exhibition, a big variety of colorful flowers have been put on display.

Citizens including women and children can visit from 9pm to 6pm, said Public Relations Office, Sukkur IBA University on Friday.