UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah To Inaugurate Flower Show At Sukkur IBA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Khursheed Shah to inaugurate Flower Show at Sukkur IBA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will inaugurate the flower show titled "An Evening with Flowers", at Sukkur IBA University on Saturday, 4th March.

In the annual Flower Exhibition, a big variety of colorful flowers have been put on display.

Citizens including women and children can visit from 9pm to 6pm, said Public Relations Office, Sukkur IBA University on Friday.

Related Topics

Water Khursheed Ahmed Visit Sukkur March Women From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainabili ..

Meydan Forum discusses innovation and sustainability in educational field

23 minutes ago
 Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

2 hours ago
 Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

2 hours ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.