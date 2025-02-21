Khursheed Shah to inaugurate springs floral festival at Sukkur IBA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah will inaugurate the floral show titled “Spring Floral Festival 2025”, at Sukkur IBA University on Sunday, to be held February 23.

In the annual Flower Exhibition, a wide variety of colourful flowers have been put on display.

Citizens including women and children can visit from 9:00 p.m. to 6: p.m. said the Public Relations Office, Sukkur IBA University here on Friday.