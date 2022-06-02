UrduPoint.com

Khursheed Shah Urges Expedition Of Projects For Additional Water

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan was in dire need of water and low-cost electricity which necessitates a timely completion of the projects in water and hydropower sectors

He expressed these views during his visit to Mohmand Dam and Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

The minister was accompanied by the Chairman WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry during the visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister urged WAPDA to ensure completion of the projects in accordance with the stipulated timelines by expediting its efforts for the purpose.

However, the laid down construction standards in execution of the projects must be adhered to, he asserted.

The minister further said the ministry would closely monitor progress on the under-construction projects and provide full support to WAPDA in completing these projects on-time by removing bottlenecks coming on their way, if any.

Khursheed Shah also visited Mohmand Dam and witnessed construction activities on various components of the project including main dam, power intake and diversion spillway tunnels.

He also inaugurated the newly-constructed mosque in project colony.

Earlier, General Manager Mohmand Dam and General Manager (Land Acquisition & Resettlement) WAPDA briefed the Minister for the progress achieved on the project so far.

The Minister was briefed that the construction work was underway simultaneously on as many as 14 sites.

