Khursheed Shah`s bail hearing adjourns till Apr 7

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The circuit bench of the Sindh High Court adjourned the hearing of PPP leader Khursheed Shah's bail plea.

The defence counsel for Khursheed Shah, Raza Rabbani argued that NAB's Rs 1.23 billion financial irregularities reference against the former opposition leader was politically motivated.

Pleading for allowing bail for his client, the lawyer argued that the charges could not be proven by NAB. He said Khursheed Shah was suffering from diabetes as well as cardiac disorders. The bench comprising Justice Amjad Sahatto and Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi adjourned the case till April 7th (Tuesday).