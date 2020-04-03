UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khursheed Shah`s Bail Hearing Adjourns Till Apr 7

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Khursheed Shah`s bail hearing adjourns till Apr 7

The circuit bench of the Sindh High Court adjourned the hearing of PPP leader Khursheed Shah's bail plea

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The circuit bench of the Sindh High Court adjourned the hearing of PPP leader Khursheed Shah's bail plea.

The defence counsel for Khursheed Shah, Raza Rabbani argued that NAB's Rs 1.23 billion financial irregularities reference against the former opposition leader was politically motivated.

Pleading for allowing bail for his client, the lawyer argued that the charges could not be proven by NAB. He said Khursheed Shah was suffering from diabetes as well as cardiac disorders. The bench comprising Justice Amjad Sahatto and Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi adjourned the case till April 7th (Tuesday).

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Raza Rabbani April From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Acclaimed industrialist Khawaja Jalauddin donates ..

1 minute ago

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Sh ..

1 minute ago

One held for labelling man as virus infected on so ..

1 minute ago

Council of EU Appoints Miroslav Lajcak as Envoy fo ..

1 minute ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Says Peace Process ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.