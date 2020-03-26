Khursheed Shah`s co accused granted bail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the bail application of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and the 17 co-accused in the Rs 1.4 billion corruption reference here on Thursday.

Khursheed Shah's lead defence counsel Raza Rabbani could not appear in the court due to the lockdown.

However, proceedings saw Advocate Qurban Malano representing Raheem Bakhsh Awan who is nominated in the NAB reference with Syed Khursheed Shah.

Pleading Shah's case, Malano said his client runs a business and presented evidence that his client was being dragged into the NAB reference as part of political vendetta. The court granted bail to Raheem Bakhsh Awan and adjourned the hearing till April 1st .