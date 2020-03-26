UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khursheed Shah`s Co Accused Granted Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Khursheed Shah`s co accused granted bail

The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the bail application of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and the 17 co-accused in the Rs 1.4 billion corruption reference here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur comprising Justice Amjad Ali Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the bail application of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and the 17 co-accused in the Rs 1.4 billion corruption reference here on Thursday.

Khursheed Shah's lead defence counsel Raza Rabbani could not appear in the court due to the lockdown.

However, proceedings saw Advocate Qurban Malano representing Raheem Bakhsh Awan who is nominated in the NAB reference with Syed Khursheed Shah.

Pleading Shah's case, Malano said his client runs a business and presented evidence that his client was being dragged into the NAB reference as part of political vendetta. The court granted bail to Raheem Bakhsh Awan and adjourned the hearing till April 1st .

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Business Syed Khursheed Shah Raza Rabbani Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur Lead Amjad Ali April Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

US dollars jumps record high against Pakistani rup ..

7 seconds ago

Reduction in POL prices widely hailed

2 minutes ago

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

14 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

4 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

2 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.