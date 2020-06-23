Khursheed Shah`s hearing adjourns for July 14th

The accountability court in Sukkur has adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The accountability court in Sukkur has adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

The hearing was adjourned until July 14 due to non-appointment of a presiding officer of the Sukkur accountability court.

The court has been lying vacant for the past one and a half month since the completion of former accountability judge Ameer Ali Mahesar's tenure. Many important references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were facing delays owing to the non-availability of a judge.

The anti-graft watchdog had filed the assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.

23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused. The bureau nominated his two wives, two sons, and son-in-law in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability court had granted bail to Shah last year in December due to delay on the part of the bureau to file the reference against him.

However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court's bail orders on Dec 17.

Earlier in April, the SHC also rejected the plea filed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah seeking bail in the assets case.

He has now approached the Supreme Court for post-arrest bail.