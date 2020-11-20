SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The accountability court, Sukkur has postponed the indictment of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 18 other co-accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till November 30.

The former leader of opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, along with other co-accused was brought to the accountability court.

The accountability judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah's counsel, postponed the indictment till November 30.