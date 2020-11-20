UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khursheed Shah's Indictment Deferred Till Nov 30

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Khursheed Shah's indictment deferred till Nov 30

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The accountability court, Sukkur has postponed the indictment of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 18 other co-accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till November 30.

The former leader of opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, along with other co-accused was brought to the accountability court.

The accountability judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah's counsel, postponed the indictment till November 30.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Khursheed Ahmed Sukkur November From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

9 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

9 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

9 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

9 minutes ago

Germany marks 75th anniversary of Nuremberg trials ..

11 minutes ago

People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chair ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.