Khursheed Shah's Remand Extended

5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:41 PM

An Accountability Court of Sukkur has extended the judicial remand of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to five more days in a case of assets beyond known sources of income

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court of Sukkur has extended the judicial remand of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to five more days in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

Khursheed Shah was brought to the Accountability Court from the NICVD Hospital Sukkur on Friday.

Counsel of Syed Khursheed Shah argued that despite passage of 87 days NAB has failed to produce any solid evidence against his client.

He demanded of the court to release his client.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the NAB chairman had sought formation of a Joint Investigation Team to probe against Syed Khursheed Shah and in this regard the chairman NAB had written a letter.

The prosecutor demanded 15 days additional judicial remand of the PPP leader. The judge of the Accountability Court ordered the NAB prosecutor to file a reference against the PPP leader by December 17 otherwise the court will announce its decision.

