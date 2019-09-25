UrduPoint.com
Khursheed Shah's Wives Get Pre-arrest Bails

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:32 PM

Wives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), acquired pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Wives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), acquired pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench.

Ealrier, a team of NAB Sukkur raided the house of MNA on Friday night and searched rooms of his wife and children.

The team also recorded measurement of PPP leader's house.

