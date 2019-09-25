(@imziishan)

Wives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader, Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khursheed Shah, who is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), acquired pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench

Ealrier, a team of NAB Sukkur raided the house of MNA on Friday night and searched rooms of his wife and children.

The team also recorded measurement of PPP leader's house.