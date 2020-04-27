UrduPoint.com
Khursheed's Family Quarantined After Employee Tests Coronavirus Positive

Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:40 PM

A man employed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday night tested positive for coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A man employed by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Sunday night tested positive for coronavirus.

The man has been shifted to a quarantine center and Shah's family has been quarantined in their home in Sukkur,district health officer Sukkur, Dr Shabbir Dayo, confirmed on Monday.

The Sukkur deputy commissioner, Rana Adil Taswur said that after the man tested positive, Khursheed Shah's house was sprayed with disinfectant. The house has been shut off and the entire area was sealed. The members of his family currently in Sukkur would be tested for coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah is himself in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the past eight months. He is currently being treated at the NICVD in Karachi.

