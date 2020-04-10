UrduPoint.com
Khurshid Alam Appointed Focal Person To Prime Minister For 'Corona Philanthropy Drive'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday appointed Khurshid Alam as his Focal Person for 'Corona Philanthropy Drive' to propose measures and encourage people and businesses for enhanced patronage for Corona Relief Fund launched by him.

Appointed in an honorary capacity, the newly appointed focal person would keep the prime minister updated about the drive and interact with all the stakeholders to make the drive successful, according to a Prime Minister Office notification.

He would also identify issues related to the drive and propose remedial measures.

