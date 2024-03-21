Khurshid Anwar Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Renowned music composer, Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.
Born on March 21, 1912, he was widely credited for his music for over 200 films.Khawaja Khurshid composed music for several famous movies including Intazar, Ghoonghat, Chingari, Hamraz, Mirza Jutt and Shireen Farhad. Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was also the founder of Radio Pakistan’s signature tune. Khurshid Anwar was credited as being one of the most original and inventive music directors of his generation.
He was also the Programme Producer (Music) at All India Radio in 1939. Before his return to Lahore from India in 1952, he had composed popular songs for films like Ishaara, Parwana and Singaar, a private news channel reported.
Anwar formed a team which included Masud Parvez as director, Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj as writer, Qateel Shifai and Tanvir Naqvi as song writers which produced movies like Intezar, Jhoomer and Zehr-e-Ishq from 1956 to 1958 which opened the industry to new ideas.
He was also credited for writing scripts for six films, the direction of three movies, and production of six films.
In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. Khurshid Anwar died on October 30, 1984 after a protracted illness and was laid to rest in Lahore.
Recent Stories
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt should maintain good relations with federation: Kundi1 minute ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs' funeral prayers held11 minutes ago
-
Dr Farrukh Raza posted as SSP East Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews measures taken for beautification of city11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris facing continuous Indian repression, political injustice for last 76 years: APHC11 minutes ago
-
ITU Lahore launches first virtual reality classes in Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Events held at IUB to mark Pakistan Day21 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to address water, sanitation issues at earliest21 minutes ago
-
Secretary for making issues related to climate change part of curriculum21 minutes ago
-
MWMC disposes off 20,000 tons waste under Clean Punjab drive21 minutes ago
-
Max Bachat Qsimabad sealed, fine imposed.21 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Chakar Liaquat killed in Panjgur operation21 minutes ago