Open Menu

Khurshid Anwar Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Khurshid Anwar remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Renowned music composer, Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on March 21, 1912, he was widely credited for his music for over 200 films.Khawaja Khurshid composed music for several famous movies including Intazar, Ghoonghat, Chingari, Hamraz, Mirza Jutt and Shireen Farhad. Khawaja Khurshid Anwar was also the founder of Radio Pakistan’s signature tune. Khurshid Anwar was credited as being one of the most original and inventive music directors of his generation.

He was also the Programme Producer (Music) at All India Radio in 1939. Before his return to Lahore from India in 1952, he had composed popular songs for films like Ishaara, Parwana and Singaar, a private news channel reported.

Anwar formed a team which included Masud Parvez as director, Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj as writer, Qateel Shifai and Tanvir Naqvi as song writers which produced movies like Intezar, Jhoomer and Zehr-e-Ishq from 1956 to 1958 which opened the industry to new ideas.

He was also credited for writing scripts for six films, the direction of three movies, and production of six films.

In recognition of his achievements, he was awarded Nigar Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. Khurshid Anwar died on October 30, 1984 after a protracted illness and was laid to rest in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Music Died Imtiaz Ali March October All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

41 minutes ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

51 minutes ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

2 hours ago
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

4 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan