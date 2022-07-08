Khurshid asks govt to take hard decisions to revive economy

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Friday asked the government to take concrete decisions to revive economy and provide relief to poor masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Friday asked the government to take concrete decisions to revive economy and provide relief to poor masses.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that country is facing a difficult phase in the economic and other sectors.

He said, the government is responsible to transfer relief to poor segment of society.

He assured that poor masses would enjoy relief after stabilization of petroleum prices in the international market.

In reply to a question about the function of chairman national accountability bureau (NAB), he said, it was the big mistake to appoint Javed Iqbal as chairman NAB.

To a question about allegation of Tayba Gull, he said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership should visit court for clarifying the allegations leveled by Tayba Gull against the PTI leadership.