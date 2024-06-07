Khurshid Shah advocates public-private partnership for institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, advocated on Friday that institutions should be run on a public-private partnership basis.

Speaking on a point of order, he expressed hope that this initiative would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of institutions.

He said that as political leaders, elected representatives must find solutions to the problems confronting the country.