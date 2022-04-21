UrduPoint.com

Khurshid Shah Assumes Charge Of Ministry Of Water Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Khurshid Shah assumes charge of Ministry of Water Resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Thursday assumed charge of the Ministry of Water Resources.

On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Dr. Kazim Niaz gave a detailed briefing to Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on Ministerial Affairs.

Talking to the officers present at the meeting, the Minister for Water Resources said that if we work as a team with national spirit then we can succeed in changing the destiny of this country.

"Water is about life, agriculture, industry and our development," he said.

He said that we will all work hard and diligently for the collective interest of the country so that we can play our significant role in the development of this country.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture All Industry

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

59 minutes ago
 Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asi ..

Quality education key to progress, prosperity: Asif Khan

14 seconds ago
 Housing Minister calls for early completion of ong ..

Housing Minister calls for early completion of ongoing projects

15 seconds ago
 Speakers for fully exploiting renewable energy

Speakers for fully exploiting renewable energy

17 seconds ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.