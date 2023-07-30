Open Menu

Khurshid Shah Condemns Act Of Terrorism At JUI-F Workers' Convention In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Khurshid Shah condemns act of terrorism at JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, on Sunday, expressed strong condemnation over the act of terrorism that struck the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur.

The incident, a bomb blast, resulted in casualties and left many wounded.

In fervent prayer, Khurshid Shah earnestly wished for the elevation of martyrdom for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured in the devastating blast.

Displaying a resolute stance against terrorism, he vowed to pursue the perpetrators responsible for the heinous act, along with their accomplices, until they faced justice and were defeated.

He emphasized the importance of eradicating such threats to ensure the safety and security of the people.

