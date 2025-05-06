Khurshid Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi On Senate Election Win
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM
PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate.
According to statement issued here on Tuesday, Shah stated that Mehdi's victory was a triumph for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the people.
He expressed confidence that Mehdi will serve the country and democracy in line with PPP's traditions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif26 minutes ago
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive28 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..40 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam28 minutes ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation28 minutes ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food28 minutes ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik28 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase57 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack57 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha32 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour33 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..48 minutes ago