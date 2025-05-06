Khurshid Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi on Senate Election Win

PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate.

According to statement issued here on Tuesday, Shah stated that Mehdi's victory was a triumph for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the people.

He expressed confidence that Mehdi will serve the country and democracy in line with PPP's traditions.