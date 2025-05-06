Open Menu

Khurshid Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi On Senate Election Win

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Khurshid Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi on Senate Election Win

PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) PPP MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on his election to the Senate.

According to statement issued here on Tuesday, Shah stated that Mehdi's victory was a triumph for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the people.

He expressed confidence that Mehdi will serve the country and democracy in line with PPP's traditions.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

26 minutes ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

28 minutes ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

40 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

40 minutes ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

28 minutes ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

28 minutes ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

28 minutes ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

28 minutes ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

57 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

57 minutes ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

32 minutes ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan