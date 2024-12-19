Khurshid Shah Discusses Political Issues With Governor Kundi
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khurshid Shah called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at Governor House here on Thursday.
Provincial President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, former Federal minister Najmuddin Khan, former provincial president Syed Zahir Ali Shah, former provincial minister Saleem Khan Chitrali, Farzand Wazir and others were present on this occasion.
The delegation discussed the party's initiatives and political matters. The delegation briefed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on the party's activities and political developments.
In response, the Governor emphasized that since its inception, the Primary goal of Pakistan Peoples Party has been to serve the poor and marginalized segments of society.
Governor Kundi expressed his concerns about the provincial government's failure to provide adequate services and facilities to the public.
He announced the introduction of an "Open Day" at the Governor House every ten days, where people from all political backgrounds and social classes could voice their issues, aiming to address the shortcomings of the provincial government.
He criticized the provincial government for focusing solely on protests instead of working on public welfare, and highlighted that the service of the people had been sidelined.
He pointed out that out of 34 universities in the province, 24 universities still lacked vice-chancellors. The Governor further said that the doors of the Governor House would remain open to the public day and night, with his team present to address their concerns.
The PPP delegation especially Khurshid Shah acknowledged the Governor's efforts and raised concerns about the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the stagnation of development due to the provincial government's flawed policies. They assured Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of their full support. At the end of the meeting, Governor Kundi honored Khurshid Shah with a traditional shawl.
