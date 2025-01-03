Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to PPP Parliamentarians' Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on the passing of his wife

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to PPP Parliamentarians' Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on the passing of his wife.

In his condolence message here on Friday, he extended his deepest sympathies to Bukhari and his entire family, praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace in Jannah. He also prayed for the family to be granted the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, a veteran politician and former Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, has been a key figure in the PPP.