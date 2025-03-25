Open Menu

Khurshid Shah Expresses Heartfelt Condolences On Passing Of Army Chief's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Khurshid Shah expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of Army Chief's mother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of General Syed Asim Munir's mother.

In his statement on Tuesday, Syed Khurshid Shah extended his deepest sympathies to General Asim Munir and his family, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for General Asim Munir and his family to be granted the strength to bear this loss. Shah also wished for Allah to grant General Asim Munir and his family the blessings of patience and courage during this challenging time.

Recent Stories

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

21 minutes ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

36 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

4 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

10 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

11 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

11 hours ago
 Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan