Khurshid Shah Expresses Heartfelt Condolences On Passing Of Army Chief's Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of General Syed Asim Munir's mother.
In his statement on Tuesday, Syed Khurshid Shah extended his deepest sympathies to General Asim Munir and his family, sharing in their grief during this difficult time.
He prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace and for General Asim Munir and his family to be granted the strength to bear this loss. Shah also wished for Allah to grant General Asim Munir and his family the blessings of patience and courage during this challenging time.
