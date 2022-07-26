Khurshid Shah for complete restoration of Naleem Jhelum Hydro Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah said that all other measures including the services of international consultants should be taken immediately for the complete restoration of Neelum Jhelum hydro project to increase the production of electricity.

While giving necessary instructions in this regard, he said that there should be no delay in taking practical steps to restore the project after making TORs and other necessary actions.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir and Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah were given a detailed briefing on the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in the National Assembly here on Tuesday, said a press release.

The Federal Law Minister said that concrete steps should be taken for the Neelum Jhelum early restoration program.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir said that after the agreements with various firms for rehabilitation, the restoration work of Neelum Jhelum project will be completed in minimum time.

That was the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee formed on the Neelum Jhelum Restoration Project. Federal Secretary Water Resources Kazim Niaz and Chairman WAPDA also participated in the meeting.

It was informed in the briefing that steps are being taken to restore the Neelum Jhelum project as soon as possible and the speed of restoration work will be accelerated in the light of the committee's instructions.